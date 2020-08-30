Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.49. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 261,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

