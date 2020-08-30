Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMMR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immersion by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

