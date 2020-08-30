Immedia Group (LON:IME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Immedia Group PLC (LON:IME)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as high as $24.80. Immedia Group shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 7,209 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and a PE ratio of -14.47.

Immedia Group Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Immedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.