Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $15.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Imax by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Imax by 80.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Imax stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 740,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Imax has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

