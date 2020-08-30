Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 96.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $2,932,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $385,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.00. 507,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,042 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

