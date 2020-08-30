IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 39,846,026 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.