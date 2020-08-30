Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock worth $9,824,946. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 140,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ichor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

