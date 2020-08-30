i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Sparta Commercial Services (NASDAQ:SRCO) Head to Head Survey

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -244.86% N/A -1,165.03% i3 Verticals -0.32% 12.90% 5.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $320,000.00 7.26 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A i3 Verticals $376.31 million 2.05 -$3.05 million $0.39 72.00

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

