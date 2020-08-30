HUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $134.67 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.69 or 0.05703328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015122 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 134,321,648 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.