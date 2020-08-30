HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $304.79.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $7,031,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

