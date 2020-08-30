HP (NYSE:HPQ) Trading Up 6.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was up 6.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 22,586,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,618,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 277.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Get HP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.