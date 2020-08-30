HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $19.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 277.14%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in HP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 23,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

