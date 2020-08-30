HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,606 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in HP by 1,027.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $148,272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955,915 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,009 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

HPQ stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.