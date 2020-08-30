Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $73.69 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 8.8% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

