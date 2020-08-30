Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $497.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,034,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.