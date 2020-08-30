Hibbett Sports’ (HIBB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of HIBB opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

