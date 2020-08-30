Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

HXL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hexcel by 52.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 23.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

