Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Hess by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 104.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.