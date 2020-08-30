Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $320.65

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.65 and traded as low as $310.00. Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at $313.00, with a volume of 167,153 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $440.05 million and a PE ratio of 88.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is 657.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

