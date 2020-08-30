Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €63.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.81 ($63.31).

HFG stock opened at €42.82 ($50.38) on Friday. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €10.16 ($11.95) and a twelve month high of €53.35 ($62.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.51.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

