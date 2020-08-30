Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.45

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.45 and traded as low as $82.12. Heineken shares last traded at $82.51, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

