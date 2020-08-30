Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Healthpeak Properties worth $200,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 356,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 387,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 2,394,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,689. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

