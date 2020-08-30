Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840,427 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $96,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,419,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 949,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 68,455 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 613,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,163. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

