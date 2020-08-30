Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

