Head-To-Head Survey: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.9% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $231.52 million 2.85 $51.72 million $3.08 9.22 Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 5.28 $363.71 million $2.10 13.42

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Saul Centers and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Douglas Emmett 0 7 4 0 2.36

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 33.56%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.84% 18.13% 2.83% Douglas Emmett 35.06% 7.99% 3.62%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Saul Centers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

