Head to Head Survey: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) and HL Acquisitions (NYSE:LPRO)

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Santander Consumer USA and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA 3 3 1 0 1.71 HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus target price of $19.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Santander Consumer USA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Santander Consumer USA is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Volatility and Risk

Santander Consumer USA has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and HL Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA $7.86 billion 0.72 $994.37 million $2.86 6.25 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Santander Consumer USA has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA 3.47% 4.50% 0.58% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Santander Consumer USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA beats HL Acquisitions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to recreational and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides private-label credit cards and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

