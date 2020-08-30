Head to Head Survey: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) versus Overseas Shipholding Group (NASDAQ:OSG)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Castor Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 9.81% 10.97% 3.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.07 $1.09 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.53 $8.68 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Castor Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

