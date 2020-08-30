Head-To-Head Survey: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBSPF)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 20.02% 15.33% 1.30% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2.76% 4.69% 0.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco de Chile and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 2.37 $802.98 million $1.56 11.01 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.76 $4.52 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco de Chile and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 1 2 0 2.67 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.07%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing. The company also provides commercial loans, such as factoring and leasing; trade finance services; liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts; capital market services; cash management and non-lending services that include payroll, payment, and collection services, as well as treasury, financial advisory, and risk management products. In addition, it offers financial services, such as securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. The company serves customers in individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 399 branches comprising 253 branches under the Banco de Chile brand name, 41 branches under the Banco Edwards Citi brand name, and 105 branches under the Banco CrediChile brand name, as well as 1,464 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

