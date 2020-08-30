Head to Head Contrast: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) & HANG LUNG PROPE/S (NYSE:HLPPY)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 7.64 $10.58 million N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.13 billion 11.39 $787.55 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 19.42% 1.98% 1.63% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tejon Ranch and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

