Head-To-Head Contrast: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) versus Inspyr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NSPX)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics and Inspyr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 0 5 8 0 2.62 Inspyr Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $78.92, indicating a potential upside of 142.99%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Inspyr Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Inspyr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -38.86% -271.49% -34.28% Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -2,165.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Inspyr Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 6.09 -$97.17 million ($3.59) -9.05 Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

Inspyr Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspyr Therapeutics has a beta of -15.75, indicating that its share price is 1,675% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Inspyr Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Inspyr Therapeutics

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc. and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2016. Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

