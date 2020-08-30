Head-To-Head Comparison: Visa (NYSE:V) and eBay (NYSE:EBAY)

Visa (NYSE:V) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Visa alerts:

This table compares Visa and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 18.24 $12.08 billion $5.44 39.65 eBay $10.80 billion 3.52 $1.79 billion $2.32 23.39

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than eBay. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.37% 40.65% 16.14% eBay 46.91% 77.65% 11.43%

Risk & Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Visa and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 5 24 0 2.83 eBay 0 18 12 0 2.40

Visa currently has a consensus price target of $213.39, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. eBay has a consensus price target of $57.79, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Visa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Visa pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. eBay pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and eBay has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Visa beats eBay on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.