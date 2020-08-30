Head-To-Head Comparison: Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) vs. Gevo (OTCMKTS:GEVO)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Pledge Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Gevo -172.53% -43.46% -33.70%

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pledge Petroleum and Gevo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -10.78, meaning that its share price is 1,178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 101.69 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Gevo $24.49 million 2.64 -$28.66 million ($2.39) -0.50

Pledge Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats Pledge Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Pledge Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pledge Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.