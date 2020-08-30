Head-To-Head Analysis: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) versus Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.0%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 46.31% -0.08% -0.01% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1.80% 1.83% 0.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.57 $226.36 million $2.42 7.26 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 1.16 $87.86 million $2.27 2.62

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4 2 0 0 1.33

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 20.74%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $6.12, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

