HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives $41.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of research firms have commented on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HD Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in HD Supply by 28.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HD Supply by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

