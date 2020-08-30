HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $193,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

