HC Wainwright Raises Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $21.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.47% from the stock’s current price.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.03. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.