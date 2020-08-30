Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $75,149.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.00 or 0.05767215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015124 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,019,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

