Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Position Decreased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

