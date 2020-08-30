Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

HAIN stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

