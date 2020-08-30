GT Gold (CVE:GTT) PT Raised to C$3.00

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

CVE GTT opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.45 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37. GT Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.

Get GT Gold alerts:

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,752,750.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.