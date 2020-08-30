GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Trading Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GrowGeneration traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 13,414,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 2,086,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

GRWG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $92,248.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,207.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 86.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $779.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

