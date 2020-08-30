GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $4.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 93,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.