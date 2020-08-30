Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.80

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and traded as high as $21.35. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.