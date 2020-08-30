Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $283.76

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $283.76 and traded as high as $323.80. Grainger shares last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 1,111,806 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £302.94 ($395.84). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.73). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 306 shares of company stock valued at $90,350.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

