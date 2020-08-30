Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688,434 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 196,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $133,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Exelon by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Exelon by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,804 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.