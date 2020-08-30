Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,201,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of D. R. Horton worth $126,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $106,232,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.84. 3,551,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,385. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

