Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Yum! Brands worth $123,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. 1,513,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,375. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

