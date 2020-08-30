Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 306,325 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Phillips 66 worth $106,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. 2,468,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

