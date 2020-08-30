Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 239,461 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,078,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $96,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 674,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,968. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

