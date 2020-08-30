Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 227,172 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,993,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,644,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $40.08. 439,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

